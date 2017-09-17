Tracee Ellis Ross & 'Transparent' Stars Meet the Brits During Emmys Weekend

Tracee Ellis Ross has a huge smile on her face while attending BBC America and BAFTA Los Angeles’ TV Tea Party on Saturday afternoon (September 16) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The event was held during Emmys weekend and was attended by a bunch of nominees. Tracee is up for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on black-ish.

Some of the Transparent cast was there, including Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Amy Landecker, and Trace Lysette. The show is up for five awards, including acting nods for Jeffrey and Judith.

Other attendees included Life in Pieces‘ Betsy Brandt and Veep‘s Matt Walsh and Tony Hale, who is nominated.

FYI: Tracee is wearing an Ulyana Sergeenko Couture dress.