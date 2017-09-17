Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 11:12 pm

Transparent's Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, & Kathryn Hahn Hit the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, and Kathryn Hahn brought Transparent to the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The trio stepped out for the big night held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Jeffrey was there with his wife Kasia Ostlun, whose dress matched her husband’s black and white tux.

Judith stunned in a dramatic, floor-length black gown, and Kathryn opted for a strapless black dress featuring circular sequin designs. Both ladies attached blue ACLU ribbons to their outfits.

Jeffrey received a nomination for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Judith and Kathryn were both up for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

FYI: Judith is wearing a Christian Siriano dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Fred Leighton jewelry. Kathryn is wearing a vintage Courreges couture dress, Gusieppe Zanotti shoes, Beladora earrings, and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
