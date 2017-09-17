Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 12:45 am

Troian Bellisario & Patrick J. Adams Share a Red Carpet Kiss!

Troian Bellisario & Patrick J. Adams Share a Red Carpet Kiss!

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams walk the red carpet while attending the 2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards on Saturday (September 17) at Tao in Hollywood.

The married couple shared a cute kiss while heading inside the event, hosted by TV Guide Magazine and benefitting the Creative Coalition.

Troian was honored at the event “for her commitment to raise awareness about and combat eating disorders.”

Patrick recently opened up about how his wife Troian inspires him constantly. Read the super sweet quote over at JustJaredJR.com

10+ pictures inside of Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
troian bellisario patrick j adams share a red carpet kiss 01
troian bellisario patrick j adams share a red carpet kiss 02
troian bellisario patrick j adams share a red carpet kiss 03
troian bellisario patrick j adams share a red carpet kiss 04
troian bellisario patrick j adams share a red carpet kiss 05
troian bellisario patrick j adams share a red carpet kiss 06
troian bellisario patrick j adams share a red carpet kiss 07
troian bellisario patrick j adams share a red carpet kiss 08
troian bellisario patrick j adams share a red carpet kiss 09
troian bellisario patrick j adams share a red carpet kiss 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    please arrest them for this.

    THIS IS AMERICA!!