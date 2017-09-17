Troian Bellisario & Patrick J. Adams Share a Red Carpet Kiss!

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams walk the red carpet while attending the 2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards on Saturday (September 17) at Tao in Hollywood.

The married couple shared a cute kiss while heading inside the event, hosted by TV Guide Magazine and benefitting the Creative Coalition.

Troian was honored at the event “for her commitment to raise awareness about and combat eating disorders.”

Patrick recently opened up about how his wife Troian inspires him constantly.

