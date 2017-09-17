Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:52 pm

TV Legends Carol Burnett & Norman Lear Present at Emmys 2017

Carol Burnett and Norman Lear take the stage at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The pair are both television legends – Carol, 84, has won and been nominated for several Emmys over the years and her show, The Carol Burnett show, won 22 Emmys while it was on the air. Norman, 95, is a successful producer, and has numerous Emmy wins for All in the Family in the 1970s, among others.

