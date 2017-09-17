Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen & 'Modern Family' Cast Hit the Emmys 2017 Carpet

Ty Burrell and his wife Holly coupled up at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 50-year-old Modern Family star stepped out ahead of the annual award show held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Ty was also joined on the carpet by his co-stars Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, his hubsand Justin Mikita and Eric Stonestreet.

Modern Family was up for Outstanding Comedy Series and Ty also received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

FYI: Jesse is wearing Isaia. Julie is wearing Aberta Ferretti.