Sun, 17 September 2017 at 5:58 pm

Veep's Anna Chlumsky Shines in Silver at Emmys 2017

Veep's Anna Chlumsky Shines in Silver at Emmys 2017

Anna Chlumsky looks absolutely stunning while making her red carpet appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Amy Brookheimer on Veep. This is her fifth year in a row as a nominee!

This could be a big night for Veep. The show is up for 15 awards total, including Outstanding Comedy Series. It won two of the awards at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys.

FYI: Anna is wearing a Sachin & Babi dress.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Anna Chlumsky, Emmy Awards

