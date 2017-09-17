Victoria Beckham Has a 'Fashion Emergency' in NYC!

Victoria Beckham struts her way out of her hotel on Wednesday afternoon (September 130 in New York City.

The 44-year-old fashion designer kept things casual in jeans and a T-shirt with “Fashion Emergency” written across it for her solo outing in the Big Apple.

Later that week, Victoria was spotted out on two separate occasions looking stylish as she ran around town heading to meetings.

Victoria recently debuted her latest NYFW collection where she was supported at the show by husband David Beckham and their eldest son Brooklyn.