Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 9:20 am

Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood & Angela Sarafyan Look So Chic Ahead of Emmys 2017!

The stars of Westworld, Evan Rachel Wood and Angela Sarafyan, were looking amazing on the red carpet!

The pair hit up the BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party on Saturday (September 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif. Also in attendance at the event were Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, and Ann Dowd, who all starred in Hulu’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as actor Ed Westwick, The Walking Dead‘s Tom Payne, and Twin PeaksMadeline Zima.

The party was just one of the many Emmy Weekend parties before the big event later tonight!

FYI: Evan is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress. Angela is wearing Paule Ka with an Edie Parker clutch.
Photos: Getty
