Westworld's Tessa Thompson & Angela Sarafyan Are Drop Dead Gorgeous at Emmys 2017!

Tessa Thompson and Angela Sarafyan are stunning on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Both of the ladies looked absolutely amazing. They were joined at the event by their Westworld co-stars Simon Quarterman and Jimmi Simpson.

Westworld is tied with Saturday Night Live for the most nominations tonight – 22, including Outstanding Drama Series.

FYI: Tessa is wearing a Rosie Assoulin dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and John Hardy jewelry. Angela is wearing an Elizabeth Kennedy gown.

