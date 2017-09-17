Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 8:54 pm

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Have you been watching the 2017 Emmy Awards and wondering who is adding a flare and character to the voice over announcements?? That would be Jermaine Fowler!

The 29-year-old actor and comedian is one of the stars of the CBS comedy Superior Donuts.

“What most awards show do is have the announcer locked in a closet reading from a script on cue,” Jack Sussman, CBS Entertainment EVP, music and live events, told Deadline. “What we will do is have Jermaine be an active part of the show. He will be connected with what’s happened on the telecast and what happens next. What we want to do is get a peek behind the curtain in a fun, engaging way.”

Be sure to check out Jermaine on the upcoming second season of Superior Donuts premieres October 30 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.

The Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live right now on CBS.

FYI: Jermaine is wearing Kenneth Cole on the red carpet.
Just Jared on Facebook
who is the emmys 2017 announcer meet jermaine fowler 01
who is the emmys 2017 announcer meet jermaine fowler 02
who is the emmys 2017 announcer meet jermaine fowler 03
who is the emmys 2017 announcer meet jermaine fowler 04
who is the emmys 2017 announcer meet jermaine fowler 05
who is the emmys 2017 announcer meet jermaine fowler 06
who is the emmys 2017 announcer meet jermaine fowler 07
who is the emmys 2017 announcer meet jermaine fowler 08
who is the emmys 2017 announcer meet jermaine fowler 09
who is the emmys 2017 announcer meet jermaine fowler 10

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Jermaine Fowler

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr