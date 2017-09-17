Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Have you been watching the 2017 Emmy Awards and wondering who is adding a flare and character to the voice over announcements?? That would be Jermaine Fowler!

The 29-year-old actor and comedian is one of the stars of the CBS comedy Superior Donuts.

“What most awards show do is have the announcer locked in a closet reading from a script on cue,” Jack Sussman, CBS Entertainment EVP, music and live events, told Deadline. “What we will do is have Jermaine be an active part of the show. He will be connected with what’s happened on the telecast and what happens next. What we want to do is get a peek behind the curtain in a fun, engaging way.”

Be sure to check out Jermaine on the upcoming second season of Superior Donuts premieres October 30 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.

The Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live right now on CBS.

FYI: Jermaine is wearing Kenneth Cole on the red carpet.