Sun, 17 September 2017 at 4:56 pm
Woman Involved in Kevin Hart Video Drama Speaks Out, Admits She Wants Money
- Here’s the latest in the Kevin Hart-related video drama – TMZ
- Lorde‘s pre-show rituals often involve a lot of glitter! – Just Jared Jr
- Mario Lopez was reportedly assaulted at a Las Vegas spa – DListed
- Nick Jonas is spilling on how he found about about Selena Gomez‘s kidney transplant – TooFab
- Trump retweeted a GIF of himself hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball… – Towleroad
- Are Niall Horan and Lily Collins an item now? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN Posted to: Kevin Hart, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet