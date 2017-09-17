Yvonne Strahovski Is Married, Brings Husband to Emmys 2017!

Yvonne Strahovski made a big announcement on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale actress revealed that she just got married to Tim Loden and she brought her new husband as her date to the show!

“It was hot, but we all made it through. We all did some dancing at the end of the night. It was fantastic,” Tim told E! News about the wedding.

Yvonne revealed the wedding took place in northern California. “We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown just to cool down,” she said. Watch below!

The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski stopped by the #ERedCarpet and shared some good news: She just got married! https://t.co/jxVT3o1pf9 pic.twitter.com/BXnjgzeWdz — E! News (@enews) September 17, 2017

FYI: Yvonne is wearing a custom Julien Macdonald gown.