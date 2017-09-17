Zoe Kravitz Couples Up With Karl Glusman at Emmys 2017!

Zoe Kravitz got colorful at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 28-year-old Big Little Lies actress hit the red carpet ahead of the annual award show held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Zoe was joined on the carpet by boyfriend Karl Glusman.

Her show Big Little Lies was up for several awards during the evening, including Outstanding Limited Series, which they won!

Her co-stars Nicole Kidman, Riz Ahmed, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern all took home individual Emmys for their roles.

FYI: Zoe is wearing a Dior gown, Louboutin shoes, Tiffany jewelry and carrying a Dior bag.