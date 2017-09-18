Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 7:05 pm

Adam Levine Goes For a Round of Golf After Behati Prinsloo Pregnancy News

Adam Levine Goes For a Round of Golf After Behati Prinsloo Pregnancy News

It looks like Adam Levine celebrated Behati Prinsloo‘s pregnancy news with a round of golf!

The 38-year-old Maroon 5 front man was spotted on a golf course on Monday afternoon (September 18) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Adam has been in the South American city for the Rock In Rio music festival, where his band performed over the weekend.

Last week, Adam‘s wife Behati announced that she is expecting the couple’s second child.

Behati and Adam welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dusty Rose, back in September 2016.
Just Jared on Facebook
adam levine steps out after pregnancy news 01
adam levine steps out after pregnancy news 02
adam levine steps out after pregnancy news 03
adam levine steps out after pregnancy news 04
adam levine steps out after pregnancy news 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Adam Levine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr