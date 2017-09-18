Adam Levine Goes For a Round of Golf After Behati Prinsloo Pregnancy News

It looks like Adam Levine celebrated Behati Prinsloo‘s pregnancy news with a round of golf!

The 38-year-old Maroon 5 front man was spotted on a golf course on Monday afternoon (September 18) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Adam has been in the South American city for the Rock In Rio music festival, where his band performed over the weekend.

Last week, Adam‘s wife Behati announced that she is expecting the couple’s second child.

Behati and Adam welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dusty Rose, back in September 2016.