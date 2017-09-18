AGT's Celine Tam, 9, Wows Ellen with 'Moana' Performance After Being Eliminated (Video)

Nine-year-old singer Celine Tam was a fan favorite this season on America’s Got Talent, but she was sadly voted off the show before this week’s finals.

The young performer was invited to The Ellen DeGeneres Show after her elimination to sing the song “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and she wowed Ellen with her powerhouse vocals.

Celine even had a very positive outlook on her elimination.

“I just feel amazed by America giving so much love and support. Thanks to them for voting for me. It’s very hard coming this far and I really just want to thank you, America,” Celine said.



Adorable ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Celine Tam Performs