'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 6:21 pm

AGT's Celine Tam, 9, Wows Ellen with 'Moana' Performance After Being Eliminated (Video)

AGT's Celine Tam, 9, Wows Ellen with 'Moana' Performance After Being Eliminated (Video)

Nine-year-old singer Celine Tam was a fan favorite this season on America’s Got Talent, but she was sadly voted off the show before this week’s finals.

The young performer was invited to The Ellen DeGeneres Show after her elimination to sing the song “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and she wowed Ellen with her powerhouse vocals.

Celine even had a very positive outlook on her elimination.

“I just feel amazed by America giving so much love and support. Thanks to them for voting for me. It’s very hard coming this far and I really just want to thank you, America,” Celine said.


Adorable ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Celine Tam Performs
Photos: Ellen
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Celine Tam, Ellen DeGeneres

