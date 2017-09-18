Top Stories
Chris Pratt Watched Anna Faris Present at Emmys: 'She Rules'

Chris Pratt Watched Anna Faris Present at Emmys: 'She Rules'

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 12:39 pm

Alexander Skarsgard Jokingly Denies Jack McBrayer Entry to Emmys Party (Video)

Alexander Skarsgard Jokingly Denies Jack McBrayer Entry to Emmys Party (Video)

Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer have been good friends for many years, but if you were looking at these photos, you might have thought the opposite!

The 37-year-old Big Little Lies actor, who won an Emmy this weekend, jokingly denied Jack entrance into an after party at Beauty & Essex on Sunday night (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The guys walked up to the venue together, but Alex ran ahead to the door and pretended to shut it and then held his hand up to Jack as if he wasn’t allowed inside. TMZ caught the whole thing on video and you can watch below!

Alex and Jack have gone on vacation together several times over the years and we have photos of them together dating back to 2013.

15+ pictures inside of Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer at the after parties…

Just Jared on Facebook
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 01
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 02
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 03
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 04
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 05
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 06
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 07
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 08
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 09
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 10
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 11
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 12
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 13
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 14
alexander skarsgard jokingly denies jack mcbrayer entry to emmys party 15

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Alexander Skarsgard, Emmy Awards, Jack McBrayer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr