Alexander Skarsgard Jokingly Denies Jack McBrayer Entry to Emmys Party (Video)

Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer have been good friends for many years, but if you were looking at these photos, you might have thought the opposite!

The 37-year-old Big Little Lies actor, who won an Emmy this weekend, jokingly denied Jack entrance into an after party at Beauty & Essex on Sunday night (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The guys walked up to the venue together, but Alex ran ahead to the door and pretended to shut it and then held his hand up to Jack as if he wasn’t allowed inside. TMZ caught the whole thing on video and you can watch below!

Alex and Jack have gone on vacation together several times over the years and we have photos of them together dating back to 2013.

