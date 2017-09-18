Alexander Skarsgard Shares Photo of Jack McBrayer with His Emmy!

Alexander Skarsgard is now an Emmy Award winner and his friends are having fun by posing with the trophy!

The 41-year-old actor’s longtime friend Jack McBrayer joined him at the after parties following the 2017 Emmy Awards and Alex posted a fun photo on his not-so-secret public Instagram account.

“Jack thinks award shows diminish the integrity of our art,” Alex captioned the photo of his pal posing next to the Emmy with a huge smile on his face.

Jack is of course no stranger to the Emmys. He has been nominated for four awards in the past!

While heading to the parties, Alex jokingly denied Jack entry into one of the venues they attended and both the photos and video are hilarious.