Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Poster & Footage Debuts!

Alicia Viaknder is playing the role of Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider movie and the first footage from the film has been released!

The movie is set to be released on March 18, 2018 and the first poster for the film shows the Oscar-winning actress ready for action.

The new Tomb Raider trailer is set to debut TOMORROW (September 19), so make sure to check back to watch that.

Angelina Jolie famously brought the video game character to life in two films over a decade ago. While filming the first movie, she adopted her son Maddox in Cambodia.

