Angelina Jolie Meets Fans After Question & Answer Event!

Angelina Jolie was so good to her fans last night!

The actress, director and humanitarian was taking part in a question and answer session on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles, and afterwards, she took time to sign lots of autographs for her fans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie

Angelina‘s latest film, First They Killed My Father, is now available to stream on Netflix – be sure to check it out!

25+ pictures inside of Angelina Jolie signing autographs for fans after her Q&A…