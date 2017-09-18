Top Stories
Ben Affleck &amp; Lindsay Shookus Make First Official Appearance Together as a Couple

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Make First Official Appearance Together as a Couple

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 9:25 am

Angelina Jolie Meets Fans After Question & Answer Event!

Angelina Jolie Meets Fans After Question & Answer Event!

Angelina Jolie was so good to her fans last night!

The actress, director and humanitarian was taking part in a question and answer session on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles, and afterwards, she took time to sign lots of autographs for her fans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie

Angelina‘s latest film, First They Killed My Father, is now available to stream on Netflix – be sure to check it out!

25+ pictures inside of Angelina Jolie signing autographs for fans after her Q&A…
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie signs autographs 01
angelina jolie signs autographs 02
angelina jolie signs autographs 03
angelina jolie signs autographs 04
angelina jolie signs autographs 05
angelina jolie signs autographs 06
angelina jolie signs autographs 07
angelina jolie signs autographs 08
angelina jolie signs autographs 09
angelina jolie signs autographs 10
angelina jolie signs autographs 11
angelina jolie signs autographs 12
angelina jolie signs autographs 13
angelina jolie signs autographs 14
angelina jolie signs autographs 15
angelina jolie signs autographs 16
angelina jolie signs autographs 17
angelina jolie signs autographs 18
angelina jolie signs autographs 19
angelina jolie signs autographs 20
angelina jolie signs autographs 21
angelina jolie signs autographs 22
angelina jolie signs autographs 23
angelina jolie signs autographs 24
angelina jolie signs autographs 25

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr