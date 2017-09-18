Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 1:29 pm

Ashley Judd & Keke Palmer Coordinate for 'Berlin Station' PaleyFest Fall TV Preview - Watch Teaser!

Ashley Judd & Keke Palmer Coordinate for 'Berlin Station' PaleyFest Fall TV Preview - Watch Teaser!

Ashley Judd is all smiles as she poses alongside her co-star Keke Palmer in a coordinating black ensemble at the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview of their show Berlin Station held at The Paley Center For Media on Saturday (September 16) in Los Angeles.

The ladies were joined at the event by their co-stars Richard Armitage and Leland Orser, as well as executive producer and showrunner Bradford Winters and TV Guide’s Jim Halterman who served as the moderator.

Season two of Berlin Station opens in the thick of a New World Order that has taken root and is steadily deepening. In the wake of the Far Right tide sweeping across continental Europe, Germany finds itself on the precipice of a pivotal election.

The second season of Berlin Station premieres Sunday, October 15 at 9/8c on EPIX – Watch the teaser trailer below!


