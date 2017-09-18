Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Make First Official Appearance Together as a Couple

Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 8:20 am

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have made their first official appearance together!

The 45-year-old actor and 37-year-old SNL producer hit up the HBO Emmys After Party at the Pacific Design Center on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The couple sat at a table with comedians Jeff Garlin and Larry David, from Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson.

At the show, Lindsay won the award for Outstanding Variety Series with the other producers of Saturday Night Live. Ben gave Lindsay a standing ovation during the show when it was announced she won!

Ben and Lindsay were first seen out together back in July.
