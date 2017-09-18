Blake Lively Plays Blind Woman Who Regains Sight in 'All I See Is You' Trailer

Blake Lively is starring in the upcoming movie All I See Is You alongside Jason Clarke and the new trailer was just released!

The 30-year-old actress plays a blind woman who regains her sight and her life and relationship with her husband (Clarke) are upended. Gina now sees the world with a new sense of wonder and independence which James finds threatening. It is only when Gina suddenly begins to lose her sight again that she finally realizes the disturbing reality of their marriage and their lives.

Yvonne Strahovski, Danny Huston, Ahna O’Reilly, and Wes Chatham also star in the movie, out in theaters on October 27.



All I See Is You | Official Trailer | In Theaters October 27