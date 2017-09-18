Brie Larson & Chris Evans Land in Atlanta for 'Avengers' Filming

Brie Larson and Chris Evans make their way up an airport escalator after arriving in town on late Sunday night (September 17) in Atlanta, Ga.

While it’s not so clear who the man with Brie is in the photos, the photographers on site claim it is Chris, a fellow Marvel star.

Production is under way on Avengers 4 and it has been reported that both Brie and Chris will appear in the movie as Captain Marvel and Captain America.

A Twitter account following productions in Atlanta tweeted on Monday morning that both Brie and Chris are on set.