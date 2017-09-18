Top Stories
Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 5:21 am

BTS: 'Love Yourself: Her' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

BTS: 'Love Yourself: Her' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

BTS are back with a brand new mini-album called Love Yourself: Her, and you can stream it in full right here!

This is the K-Pop group’s first release since February’s You Never Walk Alone, and features a collaboration with The Chainsmokers called “Best of Me.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

In addition to the album, BTS just dropped the visual for their song “DNA.”

You can download the album now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of BTS‘s new album Love Yourself: Her?
Just Jared on Facebook
bts l 2
bts l 3
bts l 4
bts l 5
bts l 6
bts l 7
bts l 8
bts l
bts o 2
bts o 3
bts o 4
bts o 5
bts o 6
bts o 7
bts o 8
bts o

Photos: Big Hit Entertainment
Posted to: BTS, First Listen, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Music, rap monster, Suga, v

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr