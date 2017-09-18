BTS: 'Love Yourself: Her' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

BTS are back with a brand new mini-album called Love Yourself: Her, and you can stream it in full right here!

This is the K-Pop group’s first release since February’s You Never Walk Alone, and features a collaboration with The Chainsmokers called “Best of Me.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

In addition to the album, BTS just dropped the visual for their song “DNA.”

You can download the album now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of BTS‘s new album Love Yourself: Her?