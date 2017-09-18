Call Me By Your Name's Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Cover 'GQ Style'

Armie Hammer is the “man of power” on the cover of GQ Style‘s new issue, out on newsstands this Thursday (September 21).

The 31-year-old actor and his Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet each have their own covers for the issue. Here is what the shared with the mag:

Armie on being nervous about filming the movie: “I was terrified before we were going to do it. I wouldn’t say it out loud… But I was nervous. This was a new experience. Having to free yourself so completely while being naked with a man in front of a room full of people, when you think about the prospect of that, it sounds really difficult. But when you’re there doing it, it’s incredible easy. So, the build-up was a lot more intense than the actual filming.”

Timothee on filming the infamous peach scene: “I remember eating a peach maybe a week after that scene and thinking, ‘Oh, we did a scene with this fruit.’ I didn’t have it to the degree I do now but just from flicking around online, that’s the scene that’s consistently highlighted itself. It’s funny because now I’m about as aware of that as I could be. When we were shooting that scene, you know, sometimes I really would forget that the camera was there. By the time we did that scene it was almost like an out of body experience.”

