Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Couple Up for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 3:12 pm

Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum are picture perfect as they hit the orange carpet at the world premiere of his latest film Kingsman: The Golden Circle held at Odeon Leicester Square on Monday (September 18) in London, England.

The 37-year-old actor and his love Jenna, 36, were joined at the event by his co-stars Pedro Pascal, Mark Strong and Edward Holcroft.

Also in attendance at the big premiere was film producer Matthew Vaughn and his wife Claudia Schiffer, as well as Elton John and his husband David FurnishKingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters on September 22!

FYI: Channing is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo suit. Jenna is wearing a Zac Posen dress and jewelry by Chopard. Pedro is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna.
Credit: Ian West / PA Images; Photos: Instarimages.com, WENN
