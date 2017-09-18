Charlie Murphy's Rep Is Disappointed with the Emmys for 'In Memoriam' Snub

Charlie Murphy is one of the entertainers who was left out of the 2017 Emmy Awards‘ In Memoriam segment and now his rep is speaking out about the omission.

The late comedian passed away in April at the young age of 57 and producers for the Emmys reached out to Charlie‘s team to obtain photos to include in the In Memoriam package.

When the segment aired on Sunday night (September 17), Charlie was no where to be seen.

“I am very disappointed that Charlie was left out of the Primetime Emmy Awards last night,” his rep Domenick Nati told JustJared.com in a statement. “Charlie has millions of fans who were expecting him to be honored for his life and work in film and television and it never came. I hope the Emmy producers can find some way to still honor him with the photos I sent them.”

We continue to send our thoughts to Charlie‘s loved ones.