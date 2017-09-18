Chris Pratt Praises Anna Faris at Emmys 2017: 'She Rules'

Chris Pratt gives a big grin while arriving for church services on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Later that night, videographers caught up with Chris and asked about his estranged wife Anna Faris, who presented at the 2017 Emmys.

“She did great. Anna did an amazing job. She rules….Go watch Mom on CBS!” Chris said to the cameras.

Chris also added that he wasn’t invited to the Emmy Awards ceremony!

Chris and Anna announced their separation this summer, but neither have officially filed for divorce as of yet.