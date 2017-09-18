Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Step Out in London!

Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 1:56 pm

Kaia Gerber and her mom Cindy Crawford are such look-alikes!

The mother-daughter duo stepped out together on Sunday (September 17) in London, England.

Recently, Kaia walked down the runway at several New York Fashion Week shows! Be sure to check out all the photos from Kaia‘s NYFW debut.

In London, Kaia walked in the Burberry fashion show and posted about it on her Instagram account!

“a warm welcome to london town thanks to @burberry!,” Kaia posted. Congrats on all the success, Kaia!
