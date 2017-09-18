Colin Jost Gushes Over Rumored Girlfriend Scarlett Johansson, Says 'She's the Best'

Colin Jost is opening up about his relationship with Scarlett Johansson!

While attending the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 17), the 35-year-old Saturday Night Live star played coy when asked about his rumored girlfriend.

“She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here,” Colin told ET. “She’s pretty cool… It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

Colin and Scarlett were first romantically linked together back in May when they were spotted making out at a SNL after party.

The two were then spotted again together getting cozy at a party late last month.

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” Colin said. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then…she’s the best. I’m very happy, I’m very lucky.”