Chris Pratt Watched Anna Faris Present at Emmys: 'She Rules'

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 11:25 am

Cristiano Ronaldo Strips Down to His Underwear & Puts His Abs on Display!

Cristiano Ronaldo takes off his clothes and puts his chiseled shirtless body on display in these new images for the Autumn/Winter 2017 CR7 Underwear collection campaign.

“My favourite design in the new collection is the camouflage print and that inspired the concept of this campaign. It was fun to play about with the theme of camouflage. I often think about what I would do if I could completely camouflage myself and be totally invisible- I would definitely spend the day playing pranks on all my friends and teammates!” Cristiano said in a statement.

“I value boldness and playfulness in both professional and personal facets of my life and have created this collection to embody those themes. I take every opportunity to add more colour and extra spice into my day wherever possible, and I believe that vibrant underwear is a good place to start!” he continued.

You can purchase the new underwear designs right now!

