'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!
SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!
Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the first episode of season 25 and the scores are in!
Tonight’s premiere consisted of each couple’s first dance, chosen from either the cha-cha-cha, foxtrot, salsa or tango.
This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.
Victoria & Val – 19 out of 30
Nikki & Artem – 20 out of 30
Barbara & Keo – 14 out of 30
Derek & Sharna – 18 out of 30
Jordan & Lindsay – 22 out of 30 (Watch the video!)
Debbie & Alan - 17 out of 30 (Watch the video!)
Nick & Peta – 18 out of 30 (Watch the video!)
Vanessa & Maks – 21 out of 30
Frankie & Witney – 19 out of 30
Terrell & Cheryl – 15 out of 30
Sasha & Gleb – 18 out of 30 (Watch the video!)
Drew & Emma – 16 out of 30
Lindsey & Mark – 22 out of 30