Debbie Gibson Dances to 'Lost in Your Eyes' for 'DWTS' Season Premiere! (Video)

Debbie Gibson is competing on the current season of Dancing With the Stars and she danced to her own song “Lost in Your Eyes” during the premiere on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old singer and actress, who is currently battling Lyme disease, is partnered with the show’s new pro dancer Alan Bersten and they performed a Foxtrot.

Debbie received a combined score of 17 out of 30 points from the three judges.

Make sure to tune in each week to see how Debbie fares in the competition. Also, Alan is going to be blogging for JustJared.com all season long, so stay tuned for the post and check out 10 Fun Facts about him!