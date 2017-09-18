Top Stories
Chris Pratt Watched Anna Faris Present at Emmys: 'She Rules'

Chris Pratt Watched Anna Faris Present at Emmys: 'She Rules'

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 12:04 pm

Did Kesha Trash Dr Luke at Her Show?

Did Kesha Trash Dr Luke at Her Show?
  • Without mentioning him by name, Kesha ripped into someone who many think could be Dr Luke – TMZ
  • Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa spoke about their daughters’ kidney transplants – Just Jared Jr
  • Who was the best couple at the Emmys? – Lainey Gossip
  • Here’s why Reese Witherspoon thinks the Emmys were inspiring for women – TooFab
  • Watch Sam Smith‘s first music video in months – MTV
  • The Emmy moments you didn’t see on TV – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kesha, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr