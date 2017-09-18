Top Stories
Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 1:54 am

Donald Glover Announces He's Having a Second Son at Emmys 2017!

Donald Glover‘s son is about to have a little brother!

The 33-year-old Atlanta actor and musician, who welcomed his first son Legend with his partner Michelle in 2016, revealed the happy news during his acceptance speech at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

“I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son — we’re listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight.”

Donald won two Emmys for his work on Atlanta: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

“He said it! This is unbelievable. We could not be more proud,” Donald‘s parents told People backstage.

Watch Donald make the happy announcement below!
Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty Images
