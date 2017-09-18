Drake Got a Tattoo of Denzel Washington!

Drake is adding even more artwork to his sizable ink collection!

Toronto tattoo artist Inal Bersekov, who regularly tattoos the 30-year-old rapper, uploaded two new designs on his Instagram on Sunday (September 17).

“‘Mo’ better blues’ first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. ‘Clarke: ‘Cause mo better makes it mo better’ @denzelwashington1 @officialdenzel,” he wrote.

Denzel Washington played the role of Bleek Gilliam, a fictional jazz trumpeter, in the 1990 Spike Lee-directed film Mo’ Better Blues.

That’s not the only piece he added.

Inal uploaded a second design: a portait of the late Fif, a member of Drake’s OVO Sound family who tragically died days ago.

Drake paid tribute to Fif on his Instagram, and now it appears he’s taken it one step further with a permanent portrait on his body.

Check out both tattoos below.

