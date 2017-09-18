Top Stories
Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 2:56 am

Drake Got a Tattoo of Denzel Washington!

Drake Got a Tattoo of Denzel Washington!

Drake is adding even more artwork to his sizable ink collection!

Toronto tattoo artist Inal Bersekov, who regularly tattoos the 30-year-old rapper, uploaded two new designs on his Instagram on Sunday (September 17).

“‘Mo’ better blues’ first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. ‘Clarke: ‘Cause mo better makes it mo better’ @denzelwashington1 @officialdenzel,” he wrote.

Denzel Washington played the role of Bleek Gilliam, a fictional jazz trumpeter, in the 1990 Spike Lee-directed film Mo’ Better Blues.

That’s not the only piece he added.

Inal uploaded a second design: a portait of the late Fif, a member of Drake’s OVO Sound family who tragically died days ago.

Drake paid tribute to Fif on his Instagram, and now it appears he’s taken it one step further with a permanent portrait on his body.

Check out both tattoos below.

A post shared by Inal Bersekov (@inalbersekov) on

A post shared by Inal Bersekov (@inalbersekov) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Joe Scarnici; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Denzel Washington, Drake

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr