'DWTS' Fall 2017: Where is Julianne Hough? Longtime Judge Isn't Returning

Julianne Hough has been a judge on Dancing with the Stars for years, but this season, she will not be on the panel.

ABC has not offered up any explanation, and Julianne herself hasn’t spoken publicly about what her plans are for the next several months.

Julianne has been involved with DWTS since season four, when she joined as a pro dancer. She won the Mirror Ball trophy twice, and joined as an official judge for season nineteen. She has taken a season off before (22), and returned for later seasons. There’s also no telling if she’ll be back as a guest judge this season.

