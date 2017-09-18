'DWTS' Fall 2017 Week 1 - Full Song & Dance List!

The premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 25 kicks off tonight and it’s going to be a huge event!

All of the dancing pairs have been hard at work on their week one dances and we have the full list of songs and which dance they will be performing live.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the full cast list for this season of the show!

We also announced some exciting news that pro Alan Bersten will be blogging for us each week this season.

Who will win the Mirror Ball trophy? Tune into Dancing with the Stars on ABC tonight!

Click inside to see the full list of songs & dances for week one of DWTS…

Full Song & Dance List

Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess – Salsa – “Basketball” by Kurtis Blow

Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe – Salsa – “Money Maker” by Ludacris feat. Pharrell Williams

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Foxtrot – “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Tango – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko – “Like That” by Fleur East

Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten – “Lost in Your Eyes” by Debbie Gibson

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Woman” by Kesha feat. The Dap-Kinds Horns

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – Tango – “So What!” by P!nk

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd – Cha Cha – “Come Get It Bae” by Pharrell Williams

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – “Born Ready” by Disco Fries featuring Hope Murphy

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – “Our House” by Madness

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Cha Cha – “Don’t Worry” by Madcon

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – “Ain’t Too Proud to Bed” by The Temptations