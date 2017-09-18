Elisabeth Moss Joins the Cast of Abortion Drama 'Call Jane'

Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film, following her Emmy win!

The 35-year-old actress has signed on to star in Simon Curtis‘ upcoming film Call Jane.

The abortion drama tells the true story of “an underground network of suburban women who secretly provided safe abortions for women before the landmark decision Roe v. Wade.”

Elisabeth will portray a married woman who unexpectedly becomes pregnant and turns to the group of women for help.

Call Jane is based on a real life movement in the 1960s called the Jane Collective.