Top Stories
Chris Pratt Watched Anna Faris Present at Emmys: 'She Rules'

Chris Pratt Watched Anna Faris Present at Emmys: 'She Rules'

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 1:28 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Asks Justin Theroux to Name Jennifer Aniston's Best Friend

Ellen DeGeneres Asks Justin Theroux to Name Jennifer Aniston's Best Friend

Justin Theroux is all smiles while standing next to Ellen DeGeneres for an appearance on her show, airing on Monday (September 18).

The 46-year-old Lego Ninjago Movie actor was asked to reveal who his wife Jennifer Aniston‘s best friend is. Ellen recently had Reese Witherspoon on the show and they had a fight over who is the best friend.

“Well, I’m Jen’s — one of Jen’s — best friends,” Justin said. “I don’t want to get competitive, though.”

“Somehow she thinks she’s Jen’s best friend when I explained to her that I’m Jen’s best friend,” Ellen said. “And I just want you to clear it up with the world that I am Jen’s best friend.”

“I get in trouble if I say she’s the best friend, or you’re the best friend,” Justin replied. Ellen then said that “the honest truth is I’m a better friend.”

“I don’t know, she’s pretty good friends with Reese, as well. [Jen] loves you, don’t get me wrong. She adores you … let’s make it equal friends,” he said.


Justin Theroux Weighs In on the Argument Over Jennifer Aniston’s Best Friend

Also pictured inside: Justin arriving at JFK Airport on Sunday (September 17) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen degeneres justin theroux 01
ellen degeneres justin theroux 02
ellen degeneres justin theroux 03
ellen degeneres justin theroux 04
ellen degeneres justin theroux 05

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros., Backgrid
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr