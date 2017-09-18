Ellen DeGeneres Asks Justin Theroux to Name Jennifer Aniston's Best Friend

Justin Theroux is all smiles while standing next to Ellen DeGeneres for an appearance on her show, airing on Monday (September 18).

The 46-year-old Lego Ninjago Movie actor was asked to reveal who his wife Jennifer Aniston‘s best friend is. Ellen recently had Reese Witherspoon on the show and they had a fight over who is the best friend.

“Well, I’m Jen’s — one of Jen’s — best friends,” Justin said. “I don’t want to get competitive, though.”

“Somehow she thinks she’s Jen’s best friend when I explained to her that I’m Jen’s best friend,” Ellen said. “And I just want you to clear it up with the world that I am Jen’s best friend.”

“I get in trouble if I say she’s the best friend, or you’re the best friend,” Justin replied. Ellen then said that “the honest truth is I’m a better friend.”

“I don’t know, she’s pretty good friends with Reese, as well. [Jen] loves you, don’t get me wrong. She adores you … let’s make it equal friends,” he said.



Also pictured inside: Justin arriving at JFK Airport on Sunday (September 17) in New York City.