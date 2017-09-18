Top Stories
Ben Affleck &amp; Lindsay Shookus Make First Official Appearance Together as a Couple

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Make First Official Appearance Together as a Couple

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 9:40 am

Ellen DeGeneres Wears Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Green Grammys Dress - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres Wears Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Green Grammys Dress - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres visited Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas to catch her All I Have residency, and she documented the whole thing on The Ellen Show!

First, Ellen went backstage to help JLo prep – and Ellen showed up in Jennifer‘s iconic Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys.

Ellen then decided she was going to act as Jennifer‘s understudy for the performance and prep in case JLo fell ill.

Watch the videos below to see what happened!

Click inside to see more from Jennifer and Ellen…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez ellen degeners show 01
jennifer lopez ellen degeners show 02
jennifer lopez ellen degeners show 03
jennifer lopez ellen degeners show 04
jennifer lopez ellen degeners show 05
jennifer lopez ellen degeners show 06

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr