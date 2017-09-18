Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick &amp; Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 11:10 pm

Eva Longoria is Covered in Colors at L'Oreal Fan Meet & Greet

Eva Longoria is Covered in Colors at L'Oreal Fan Meet & Greet

Eva Longoria showed off her swatches at her L’Oreal fan meet and greet!

The 42-year-old Desperate Housewives alum looked stunning at the event held on Monday (September 18) at L’Oreal Boutique in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

She wore a grey and black checked bomber jacket from her own line, pairing it with black skinnies, heels, and an elegant diamond necklace.

Eva has been an ambassador for the brand since 2005 and has handled campaigns for its True Match Foundation and Color Riche Collection of lipsticks.

After testing out several different colors on her hand at the event, Eva ended up going with a light rose shade.

She also shared some footage from her visit in her Instagram Story. See all the pics in our gallery below.

ICYMI, Eva recently debuted her new fashion collection at her first-ever NYFW show.
Just Jared on Facebook
eva longoria is covered in colors at loreal fan meet and greet 01
eva longoria is covered in colors at loreal fan meet and greet 02
eva longoria is covered in colors at loreal fan meet and greet 03
eva longoria is covered in colors at loreal fan meet and greet 04
eva longoria is covered in colors at loreal fan meet and greet 05

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Eva Longoria

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr