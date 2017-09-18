Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 12:46 am

'Ghosted' Stars Adam Scott & Craig Robinson Hit the Stage at Emmys 2017!

Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, co-stars in the upcoming FOX show Ghosted, hit the stage at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The duo’s new show is set to premiere on October 1.

Ozark star Jason Bateman also appeared at the ceremony to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie to Nicole Kidman.

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein of Portlandia and Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito of Better Call Saul also posed for photos at the event.

FYI: Adam is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes and a Montblanc watch and cuff links.
