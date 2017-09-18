Gwen Stefani Drops Hints About a Christmas Album!
Gwen Stefani might just be getting ready to release a Christmas album!
The 47-year-old entertainer dropped a hint that she’s working on something holiday related which she will reveal later this week.
Gwen took to her Twitter to share a short video blowing a kiss in front of a Christmas tree.
“Big announcement coming Thursday! #CantWait ✨😘✨ gx,” Gwen captioned the video.
Rumors began circulating that she was working on an album after she reportedly registered a handful of song titles, including one co-written with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.
This would be Gwen‘s first time releasing a holiday album.
Check out the cute vid below…
