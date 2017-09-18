Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Mon, 18 September 2017

Gwen Stefani Drops Hints About a Christmas Album!

Gwen Stefani might just be getting ready to release a Christmas album!

The 47-year-old entertainer dropped a hint that she’s working on something holiday related which she will reveal later this week.

Gwen took to her Twitter to share a short video blowing a kiss in front of a Christmas tree.

“Big announcement coming Thursday! #CantWait ✨😘✨ gx,” Gwen captioned the video.

Rumors began circulating that she was working on an album after she reportedly registered a handful of song titles, including one co-written with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

This would be Gwen‘s first time releasing a holiday album.

Check out the cute vid below…

