Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls & Jourdan Dunn Walk in Topshop Fashion Show

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 1:10 pm

Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, and Jourdan Dunn worked the runway this weekend during London Fashion Week!

The three models walked the runway during the Topshop fashion show on Sunday (September 17) in London, England.

“@TopShop this AM. Big thanks to @kphelan123 @mrsvoguester and @bethfenton_,” Hailey wrote on her Instagram after walking in the fashion show.

London Fashion Week is set to wrap up tomorrow (September 19). Stay tuned for more photos!

Check out the photos from the fashion show….
