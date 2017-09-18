Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls & Jourdan Dunn Walk in Topshop Fashion Show

Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, and Jourdan Dunn worked the runway this weekend during London Fashion Week!

The three models walked the runway during the Topshop fashion show on Sunday (September 17) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

“@TopShop this AM. Big thanks to @kphelan123 @mrsvoguester and @bethfenton_,” Hailey wrote on her Instagram after walking in the fashion show.

London Fashion Week is set to wrap up tomorrow (September 19). Stay tuned for more photos!

Check out the photos from the fashion show….