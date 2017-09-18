Top Stories
Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 6:00 am

Halle Berry Rocks Leopard Print for Dinner in London

Halle Berry heads back to her ride after stepping out for dinner with friends on Friday night (September 15) in London, England.

The 51-year-old actress kept things cool in a black and gray leopard print jacket with ripped jeans as she enjoyed a night out on the town.

The following night, Halle went makeup-free in a hoodie and blue jeans as she stepped out for the night with her friends.

Earlier that week, Halle stepped out to attend the TIFF premiere of her upcoming movie Kings.

