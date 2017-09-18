Halle Berry, Taron Egerton & Julianne Moore Have Big 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere in London!
Halle Berry is gorgeous as she hits the orange carpet at the world premiere of her latest film Kingsman: The Golden Circle held at Odeon Leicester Square on Monday (September 18) in London, England.
The 51-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Taron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges, Colin Firth and his wife Livia, Calvin Demba and Hanna Alstrom.
Also in attendance to show their support was Kylie Minogue and model Poppy Delevingne.
“Honored to be a part of this illustrious group! #kingsman #kingsmanmovie,” Halle captioned with her Instagram post ahead of the premiere.
FYI: Halle is wearing an Elie Saab dress. Taron is wearing Burberry. Julianne and Colin are both wearing Tom Ford. Kylie is wearing a David Koma dress.