'Handmaid's Tale' Author Margaret Atwood Joins Cast at Emmys 2017!

It was a big night for The Handmaid’s Tale at the 2017 Emmy Awards and the book’s author Margaret Atwood was there to celebrate with the cast and crew!

The legendary writer walked the carpet and appeared on stage at the end of the night on Sunday (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Margaret, a Canadian author, published “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 1985 and at the time it was a dystopian novel set in the near-future, though now the themes seem to reflect the age we’re living in today.

