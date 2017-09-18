Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 12:04 am

'Handmaid's Tale' Author Margaret Atwood Joins Cast at Emmys 2017!

It was a big night for The Handmaid’s Tale at the 2017 Emmy Awards and the book’s author Margaret Atwood was there to celebrate with the cast and crew!

The legendary writer walked the carpet and appeared on stage at the end of the night on Sunday (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Margaret, a Canadian author, published “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 1985 and at the time it was a dystopian novel set in the near-future, though now the themes seem to reflect the age we’re living in today.

Make sure to watch the show’s star Elisabeth Moss give an acceptance speech in which she dropped some curses.
