'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 11:46 pm

Hugh Jackman Begins Filming 'Front Runner' - See First Photos of Him as Senator Gary Hart!

Hugh Jackman Begins Filming 'Front Runner' - See First Photos of Him as Senator Gary Hart!

Hugh Jackman has officially started production on his new movie The Front Runner!

The 48-year-old actor was spotted in character on Monday (September 18) in Atlanta.

In the film, Hugh will portray the real-life former U.S. Senator Gary Hart, best known as the front-runner in the Democratic presidential nomination back in 1988, until he dropped out due to allegations of an extramarital affair with Donna Rice.

Hugh looked all business as he rocked two different ties – paired with white button-ups and dark pants – on set. He carried a several binders and notebooks under his arm.

Vera Farmiga, Kaitlyn Dever, Ari Graynor, Molly Ephraim, J.K. Simmons, Sara Paxton, Mike Judge, and Kevin Pollak are all set to star as well, and Jason Reitman will be directing.

Hugh just shared the first official photo from The Front Runner on his Instagram – check it out here!

You can also catch Hugh in The Greatest Showman when it hits theaters this Christmas.
