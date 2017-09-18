Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Jokingly Denies Jack McBrayer Entry to Emmys Party (Video)

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Ellen DeGeneres Asks Justin Theroux to Name Jennifer Aniston's Best Friend

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 3:10 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal sat down for an interview with a Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who he portrays in the new movie Stronger. Jeff lost both of his legs in the tragedy.

During the interview, they went back and forth several times about favorite Boston-based movies, best places to eat, and more.

Then, Jeff asked, “If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?” Jake responded, “For me, or about it?”

“For you. Like a country song,” Jeff added to which Jake responded, “She sort of moved more into pop now.” And that was that!

Taylor‘s song “All Too Well” is rumored to be about Jake and his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal was recently asked about it!

